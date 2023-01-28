Balochistan govt threatens protest in Islamabad unless funds are released

The Balochistan government on Saturday threatened to launch street protests in Islamabad unless its outstanding funds would not be released.

The provincial government has been demanding that the the federal government’s outstanding dues and grants are released so that they can pay for basic necessities such as salaries of employees.

Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, in a recent meeting with a delegation from Balochistan which was led by Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, had committed to extending full support of the federal government for the development and progress of Balochistan province.

Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in a meeting with Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, Balochistan Acting Governor Mir Jan Mohammad Jamali and Balochistan Provincial Minister Zamrak Khan Achakzai in Islamabad on January 27, 2023. PHOTO: PID

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani had assured the Balochistan finance minister that he would soon meet with Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and relevant federal ministers to discuss and resolve the issue of finances for the province.

Earlier, Balochistan National Party (Awami) secretary general and provincial Minister for Agriculture Mir Asadullah Baloch had said the federal government has not paid Rs40 billion for the current financial year along with Rs11 billion outstanding for last financial year.