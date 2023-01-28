Pakistan condemns fresh incident of desecrating Holy Quran

Islamabad on Saturday condemned in the strongest terms the senseless and deeply offensive act of desecrating the Holy Quran in Denmark.

The act was performed by the same individual who had committed a similar act in Sweden a few days ago.

In a statement issued by the Foreign Office on Saturday, it said that the repetition of the vile act “leaves little doubt in the minds of Muslims around the world that freedom of expression is being blatantly abused to spread religious hatred and incitement to violence.”

Islamabad also called into question the legal framework behind which the Islamophobes hide and spread hatred with impunity.

At a time when there is an increasing need for inter-faith harmony and mutual respect for peaceful coexistence, the statement said that the international community cannot turn a blind eye to these hate mongers.

“Pakistan reiterates its considered position that freedom of expression comes with responsibilities.”

The foreign office further said that they believe it is the responsibility of the national governments as well as the international community to prevent such racist and Islampohobic acts.

The statement said that Pakistan’s concerns were being conveyed to the relevant authorities in Denmark.

“We urge them to be mindful of the sentiments of the people of Pakistan and Muslims around the world and take steps to prevent such hateful and Islamophobic acts.”