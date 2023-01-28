SC judge fines petitioner Rs0.1m for wasting 13 years of opponent in fake case

The Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) Justice Mansoor Ali Shah on Saturday slapped a Rs100,000 fine on petitioner for filing an unnecessary and false case and that entangled a citizen for 13 years.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah directed the authorities to discourage unnecessary litigation.

The judge remarked that hefty fines should be imposed on such petitioners so that they should think 10 times before filing such petitions which waste not only the time of litigants but the court as well.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah also remarked that all the cost of the case should also be extracted from the petitioner.

The apex court such cases in fact shift the court’s attention from real cases.