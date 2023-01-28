Unstoppable: Gold continues upward climb in record territory

With the price of dollar left uncapped, it seems that it has given other precious items free reign as well with gold rising further on Saturday to an unprecedented value.

According to data released by the Sarafa Bazaar Association chief Al-Haj Haroon Rasheed Chand on Saturday, a tola (11.6 grams) of 24 karat gold rose by Rs6,500 on Saturday to a value of Rs209,000.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold rose by Rs5,574 on Saturday to Rs179,184.

The price of 10 grams of 22 karat gold – which is mostly used to make jewelry, rose by Rs5,108 to Rs164,252.

In the international market, the price of an ounce of 24 karat gold fell by $2 to $1,928.

Meanwhile, the over cost in Dubai gold rates shot up to Rs5,000 on Saturday.

Silver price

The price of silver also rose to a new record on Saturday.

A tola of 24 karat silver increased by Rs100 to Rs2,300.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24 karat silver increased by Rs85.74 to Rs1,971.88.

In the international market, the price of an ounce of 24 karat silver remained unchanged at $23.60.