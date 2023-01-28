Imran’s allegations against Zardari only spreading venom against political opponents: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday deplored the venom spewed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan against political opponents.

In messages posted on social media site Twitter on Saturday, Shehbaz condemned the recent allegations leveled by Imran against former president Asif Ali Zardari.

“Imran Niazi’s baseless and dangerous allegations against former President Asif Ali Zardari are not only irresponsible but also conform to a pattern of conspiracy theories meant to spread venom against his political opponents.

Pointing to the Imran Khan’s allegations, the premier said such nonsensical rhetoric is an attempt to remain politically relevant.

“The whole nation knows how he has used politics of hatred to divide the society for the sake of power,” Shehbaz further added.

Imran Khan’s latest tirade against Asif Ali Zardari drew widespread condemnation from all walks of life and Zardari’s son Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in a series of tweets strongly condemned Imran Khan for making baseless and dangerous allegations against his father that he hired some assassin from terror outfit to execute Imran Khan.

The PPP is also pursuing legal action against Imran.