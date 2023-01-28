Imran’s allegations ‘increase threats’ for Zardari: Bilawal

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday strongly condemned allegations made by former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan wherein he claimed former president Asif Ali Zardari had plotted to assassinate him.

In a series of tweets on Saturday, Foreign Minister and Zardari’s son Bilawal Bhutto said that it was the PPP and its leadership – including him – whom terrorist outfits had threatened by name.

But it was Imran who was making false accusations against his father former president Zardari,

“All of this will be taken into account if any attack were to take place against myself and my father, or my party,” Bilawal said.

The PPP chief, whose mother and former prime minister Benazir Bhutto had been twice targeted by terrorists – losing her life in the second of those attacks, said Imran’s statements have only increased the severity of threats to his father, his family and his party.

Responding to the Imran Khan’s claim that Asif Zardari has hired some terrorist outfit to knock him out, he said, “We take them seriously given our history.”

“His latest accusation that my family has any association to a terrorist organization or that we would employ them to cause him harm not only defies logic but exposes us all to an increased threat,” he said.

PPP will challenge him, Bilawal vowed.

Instead, Bilawal said that it was Imran who has been threatening Zardari.

“In the past he threatened my father that he was ‘in the crosshairs of his gun’. His and his associates’ history as both sympathizers and facilitators of terrorists are well documented,” Bilawal said.

Imran wife’s dreams and courts

Pointing to Imran’s wife Bushra bibi, Bilawal said that Imran must realize every time his wife has a dream he could not just come on to television and make false accusations about people.

“Her dreams won’t stand up in court as evidence .”

“We cannot let populist fiction dominate our discourse, poison our politics and damage our democracy. We will not tolerate being victims of terrorist and put up with propaganda from their political frontmen.”

Legal response on the way

“We are exploring legal response to Imran’s latest defamatory and dangerous accusations,” Bilawal said.

Imran released terrorists & arrested democrats’

PPP chairman putting the record straight said when Imran Khan was in power he released terrorists and arrested democrats and handed over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to terrorist organization.

He said PTI gave funds to terrorist groups to this day.