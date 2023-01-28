Pakistan Navy lays keel for first indigenously-designed gun boat

In a significant development for the indigenous defence industry, the keel for the first indigenously-designed gun boat of the Pakistan Navy was laid on Saturday.

A ceremony for the historic moment was held at the Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works (KS&EW) on Saturday.

The ceremony was attended by officials from the Pakistan Navy, including Commander Pakistan Fleet Vice Admiral Ovais Ahmed Bilgrami.

During the ceremony, Vice Admiral Bilgrami praised the joint efforts of the Ministry of Defence Production, Pakistan Navy, and KS&EW for achieving this milestone.

“Pakistan Navy is aware of the evolving geo-strategic situation in the region and will continue to enhance its naval capabilities to remain combat-ready to counter nefarious designs [of the enemy],” he said.

Earlier, KS&EW Managing Director Rear Admiral Salman Ilyas highlighted the shipyard’s commitment to attaining self-reliance in defence shipbuilding and outlined various ongoing projects at KS&EW.

He noted that the indigenously designed gun boat will be equipped with modern weapons and sensors.

This development marks a significant step forward for Pakistan’s defence industry and the country’s efforts towards self-reliance in defence shipbuilding.

The gun boat, once completed, is expected to boost the Pakistan Navy’s capabilities in the region.