Unpopular opinion: Maya Ali terms social media ‘toxic’

Actor Maya Ali believes that people should refrain from sharing too much about their private life on social platforms as it can become ‘toxic’.

Recently, Maya Ali appeared in an exclusive interview with Samaa Digital, where she shared behind-the-scenes updates of her upcoming movie and drama serial and also talked about social media trolls.

Talking about her upcoming movie, Aasmaan Bolay Ga, the actor said that the post-production of the film has been completed, and it will soon hit the theaters.

She also said that like every Shoaib Mansoor movie, this one will also carry a message for the public.

When asked about the cast of her upcoming drama serial, Yunhi, the Mann Mayal actor said that every cast member is like her family, and she feels at home when working with them.

Later in the interview, Maya Ali was asked if she follows social media, and if she ever gets bothered by trolls.

To this, she replied that she appreciates honest feedback on her work and loves when her fans make reels for her, she also reshares those videos as well. She added that she calls them her “Insta family”.

She further said that in the beginning she used to get affected by troll and that took a heavy toll on her mental health.

She said that people don’t understand that there is a big difference between being a public figure and being a public property, they can give their opinion on something, but they cannot declare it completely wrong.

The actor said that usually people who leave unpleasant comments, do it for attention, and that they should be completely ignored.

Maya Ali also expressed concern about the increasing toxicity of social media, where every decision from marriage to divorce seems to be made on it.

She advised people to avoid social media as much as they can and to be mindful of what they share.

