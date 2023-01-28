Three days on, Doctors struggle to trace what exactly killed Keamari residents

Doctors remain clueless about what exactly caused 18 residents of the Ali Mohammad Goth area of Keamari District to perish. But the silver lining is that there have been no deaths in the three days that district administration, health and environment officials have spent in the locality.

Sindhh Health officials have set up a camp in the locality which lacks even a single government-run dispensary.

The closest health center is a private hospital.

From January 10 to January 25, around 18 residents died after complaining of high fever, sore throat and shortness of breath.

Deaths took place within five to seven days of symptoms appearing, locals said.

It prompted the district administration, and health and environmental authorities to take action.

The district administration sealed around six illegal factories operating in the area while the remaining factories shut down voluntarily.

The health authorities have set up a medical camp in the area. At the same time, vaccination for measles and, on Saturday, polio was carried out in the area.

The environmental authorities have taken samples for analysis as well.

District health official Dr Mohsin said that their teams have been active in the area for three days, during which no deaths occurred.