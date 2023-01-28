WhatsApp Newsletter: Future of email marketing?

With mobiles becoming the ubiquitous piece of technology in every hand, businesses are turning to new ways to connect with their customers and stay ahead of the competition.

One platform that is quickly gaining popularity is WhatsApp. With its user-friendly interface, flexible format, and community-based features, WhatsApp newsletters are becoming a go-to choice for businesses looking to boost their marketing efforts.

PHOTO:Alex Dwek/LinkedIn

Simplified growth

Joining a WhatsApp newsletter takes just a few clicks, making it easy for businesses to expand their contact list and reach a wider audience. No need for personal information or email addresses; simply scan a QR code and click to join.

Effortless writing

Creating engaging content can be time-consuming, but with WhatsApp Broadcasts, businesses can easily share bitesize content with embedded links, videos, and more. This means that getting started is faster and requires less effort.

Adaptable format

With WhatsApp newsletters, businesses can choose the frequency, structure, and format that best suits their audience. Whether it’s multiple times a day or a week, businesses can adapt to their audience’s needs without worrying about reduced distribution or getting lost in the promotions tab.

With more and more people accessing the internet via mobile devices, WhatsApp is the perfect platform for businesses looking to reach a mobile audience. Writing posts, shooting videos, and attaching PDFs are now effortless, allowing businesses to create mobile-ready content for their users to easily consume on the go.

WhatsApp newsletters can link directly into a chat group, allowing businesses to take their most engaged members and seamlessly invite them into a private space. This fosters engagement and loyalty among customers.

WhatsApp newsletters are quickly becoming the future of digital marketing. With its user-friendly interface, flexible format, and community-based features, it’s no surprise that more and more businesses are turning to WhatsApp as a powerful tool for reaching and engaging with their customers.“