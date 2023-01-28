PPP urges Supreme Court to take notice of Imran’s allegations on Zardari

Following allegations from former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on former president and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari of hatching an assassination plot, the PPP on Saturday strongly refuted the allegations and announced to take legal action.

In a joint press conference on Saturday comprising senior PPP leaders, including Nayyar Bukhari and Zardari’s spokesperson Farhatullah Babar, the party condmened what it called were false allegations.

They added that they will take legal action against Imran.

Babar said that Imran seems to have lost his senses following loss of power.

“If you have lost your senses for losing power, how is that the fault of Zardari,” he said.

During the press conference, PPP senior leader and Advisor to Prime Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira wondered whether Imran had lost his sanity.

He added that whenever Imran gets in trouble politically he makes such strange allegations to keep himself relevant.

However, he said that this time, the allegations were quite serious and would be met with a serious response.

In this regard he said that the PPP’s legal team will take action, including sending a legal notice in the first step.

However, he also urged the Supreme Court to take notice of the false allegations leveled against a former president.

If there is evidence for the allegations and they can be proved, then those responsible should face action. But if there is no proof, then Imran should face action, he said.

To a question of removing security from Imran Khan, Kaira said that security was removed from outside Imran’s mansion in Islamabad where he has not lived for the past several months.

Earlier, Babar said that Imran was a man who was inviting terrorist organizations to open their offices in Pakistan.