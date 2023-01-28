Money laundering case: Ex-Punjab chief minister’s daughters-in-law get bail

A district and session court in Lahore has granted interim bail to Tahreem Elahi, the wife of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Moonis Elahi, in a money laundering case.

During the Saturday’s court proceedings, the court accepted the petition and granted interim bail to all accused in the money laundering case, including Tahirim Elahi and Rasakh Elahi.

Further, the court ordered the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) not to arrest the two until February 14. Additionally, they were directed to submit an investigation report to the court.

The court also ordered all accused to submit surety bonds worth Rs100,000 each.

Rasakh Elahi, his wife Zahra Elahi and Moonis’s wife Tahirim Elahi had been accused of suspicious bank transactions between 2016 and 2021.

As per FIA, huge sums of money were transferred from the accounts of the three people to the account of Qaiser Iqbal Bhatti — junior clerk of the Punjab Assembly.