AngryRanbirKapoor: Real story behind Ranbir Kapoor’s recent viral video

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor recently gained a lot of notoriety after he was seen in a viral video a few days ago snatching a fan’s phone and throwing it away.

While Ranbir has a reputation of being a bit of a bad boy, the video seemed to reinforce that image.

But it turns out that that it was all a stunt to promote a new mobile phone and that the video was from the shoot for the phone’s advertorial.

The video of the Shamshera actor has been making the rounds on social media recently where he can be seen throwing away his fan’s phone after numerous failed attempts at taking a selfie.

View this post on Instagram

The actor received severe backlash from social media for behaving in such a way with his fan, and #AngryRanbirKapoor started trending on the micro-blogging site, Twitter.

Many people called the Sanju actor rude and demanded an apology from him, while others trolled him.

However, an Indian website, India.com, has reported that the viral video was a scene from one of Ranbir’s ads.

They wrote, “The actor was apparently shooting for a phone advertisement with that young actor when someone made a video and made it go viral on the internet.”

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor was last seen on big screen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, alongside his wife Alia Bhatt.

He will soon be seen in Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar staring opposite, Shradhha Kapoor, and in Sandeep Reddy’s directorial Animal.