E-mail automation at its finest: Top 5 AI, chatGPT extensions for your browser

Companies and individuals across the globe are turning to cutting-edge technologies to help streamline their communication processes.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and natural language programs such as ChatGPT are at the forefront of this revolution, offering automated email reply extensions that can help users save time and improve the quality of their email communication.

Browser extensions and programs powered by AI are giving users the opportunity to take advantage of this advanced technology.

With these extensions, users can quickly generate unique, personalized, and professional email replies, allowing them to handle thousands of emails with ease.

These are the top five AI and ChatGPT email reply extensions that you can install on your browser and help save time for more critical tasks:

Email Triager: Automate Your Email Responses in Advance

Email Triager allows you to set up automation in advance. For example, you can set a response to automatically say no when someone asks to buy a link on your website. Or, as demonstrated in their demo, create automation to handle coffee invites.

Compose AI: A versatile email writing tool

Developed by Y-combinator, Compose AI not only generates relevant e-mail replies but also has the capability to compose new e-mails based on prompts, paraphrase pre-written e-mails for better diction, and provide autocomplete suggestions for text input fields.

It offers three one-click reply options at the bottom of an e-mail and is completely free to use. However, it may not always produce high-quality writing. Fine-tuning options make it a valuable tool for e-mailers.

Ellie: The most human-like email reply generator

Ellie is a highly advanced application that offers a range of features, including the ability to revise a sentence with just one click.

However, the number of revisions you make will count against your allotted quota. Although it is one of the more expensive options, the free plan allows for 2 e-mails per day.

Remail: A great option for one-liners

Remail is a great extension for those who need quick one-liners as e-mail replies.

The extension has three buttons: positive, negative, or custom response, making it a versatile tool with endless possibilities.

ChatGPT Writer: Integrate chatGPT into your Gmail

ChatGPT Writer allows you to integrate the power of ChatGPT into your Gmail account. By feeding the e-mail content to ChatGPT, it delivers output when prompted.

However, unlike ChatGPT, where you can refine the output through back-and-forth interaction, ChatGPT Writer generates a new output each time.

AI and ChatGPT technology into your email communication can greatly enhance your efficiency and personalization. You can streamline your email communication and stand out from the competition.