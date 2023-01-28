Videos » Naya Din Best of Naya Din Morning Show - SAMAATV - 28 Jan 2023 Best of Naya Din Morning Show - SAMAATV - 28 Jan 2023 Jan 28, 2023 Best of Naya Din Morning Show - SAMAATV - 28 Jan 2023 Recommended Major terror network of suicide bombers busted Fiza Ali, Sahir Ali Bagga were duped by fraudulent concert organizers in Bahawalpur Sajal Ali bags another international project Related Stories You can save thousands of rupees a year if you just control these two compulsive habits ‘Helps me save money, time’: Karachi woman breaks through barriers riding a motorbike VIDEO: Captured Indian centurion tanks welcome visitors at Lahore Army Museum Most Popular WATCH: French model bizarre intro at Miss Universe leaves internet in splits Can’t afford premium ChatGPT? Try these 3 free alternatives having similar capabilities These are top 10 Pakistani YouTubers of 2022