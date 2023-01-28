Pakistani stars shine in international magazine’s list of top 30 artists

A UK-based publication, Eastern Eye, has issued a list of young film and television actors, musicians, and social media stars “who are making a mark with their talent.”

Last year, we witnessed numerous occasions where Pakistani stars left their mark on the global stage.

Celebrities including Mehwish Hayat, Fawad Khan and Humayun Saeed among many others made their grand Hollywood debuts.

At the same time, our singers were trending on global music charts while they dominated display boards at New York City’s Times Square.

Mehram singer Arooj Aftab, received her and Pakistan’s first ever Grammy.

Moreover, one of Pakistan’s “most controversial” movies, Joyland received a standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival.

The movie also received a Cannes Queer Palm prize for best LGBT or feminist-themed movie, and was also shortlisted for Oscars nominations.

Recently, a British publication, Eastern Eye, issued their annual “Top 30 under 30 Asian stars” list featuring five Pakistani talented young stars.

Eastern Eye said, “These exciting talents are breaking boundaries, expanding horizons, shattering glass ceilings, and delighting audiences with their amazing performances.”

These are the five Pakistani artists that are featured in Eastern Eye’s Top 30 under 30 Asian stars list.

Azaan Sami Khan

The publication called the singer, musician, composer, actor and producer, one of Pakistan’s most talented young stars.

Adnan Sami and Zeba Bakhtiyar’s son has been recognized for being multi-talented and leaving his own mark on Pakistani pop culture.

Sajal Ali

Photo: Sajal Ali/Instagram

The Alif actor garnered high praise from Eastern Eye, as the publication called her “The girl wit the golden touch.”

Sajal Ali is all set for her international debut this year with Jemima Goldsmith’s upcoming movie, What’s Love Got To Do With It.

Bilal Abbas Khan

Photo: Bilal Abbas Khan/Instagram

Bilal Abbas Khan received praises from the international publication for his great performances and diverse roles in Pakistani dramas.

Asim Azhar

Photo: Asim Azhar/Instagram

The 26-year-old has quickly established himself as one of Pakistan’s most successful contemporary singers.

Azhar has achieved unprecedented success with hits such as Habibi and Dard.

Kinza Hashmi

Photo: Kinza Hashmi/Instagram

For her strong-headed female characters, the renowned actress made it into Eastern Eye.

Making her acting debut in 2014, Hashmi is currently thriving in her career.

Other South Asian talent

Other South Asian artists in the Eastern Eye list include Indian actor Alia Bhatt, British actor Simone Ashley known for Bridgerton, Canadian actor Maitreyi Ramakrishnan for her role in Netflix series Never Have I Ever.

British actor Naomi Scott known for Aladdin, and Indian singer Ritviz were also listed among the top 30 Asians young stars.