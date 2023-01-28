Imran Khan should be arrested once for making false accusations: Rana Sanaullah

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has expressed his views on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, stating that he should be arrested for being the “biggest liar” and for constantly leveling allegations against others.

Speaking to the media in London on Friday, Sanaullah said, “At this moment, I am not in favor of having Imran arrested. However, when I hear the kind of statements that he’s making, I am forced to think that he should be arrested once.”

He stated that he is not in favor of having Imran arrested, but that he should be arrested once so that they can witness the kind of storm he claims of wanting to unleash.

Sanaullah also accused Khan of spreading propaganda by alleging that former President Asif Ali Zardari had planned his assassination attempt, warning that such statements can be used to the advantage of enemy agencies.

He also talked about Fawad Chaudhry’s arrest and stated that people who are claiming that the case was made for victimization should read the FIR, they’ll get to know that the election commission had it registered because Fawad Chaudhry made derogatory remarks against them.

He also talked about the dollar rate and said that the dollar rate is not depreciating due to the IMF agreement not yet being done, however this week the agreement with the IMF will be reached, and the dollar will fall.