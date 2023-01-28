Parvez Elahi approved Rs75b funds to favorite districts in Punjab

Former Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi had showered his favorite districts with development schemes worth billions before his time including Gujrat, Mianwali and Mandi Bahauddin and DG Khan.

Documents showed that some 328 schemes in the road sector were included in the development budget of the province. However, their distribution was based on personal and political preferences.

This was evident in how 26 road sector schemes were reserved for former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s native constituency Minawali.

This is not the first time substantial funds were allocated for Minawali.

When the Punjab government was led by PTI’s chief minister Usman Buzdar, projects worth Rs15.2 billion were approved for building roads in Mianwali city.