Zardari, Fazl thrash out differences on timing for next polls

With Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) President and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman at odds with former president and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari on when the next general elections should be held and on sitting out the by-polls for National Assembly seats vacated after resignations of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members were accepted.

The two met at Zardari House in Islamabad on Friday evening.

Sources told SAMAA TV that the two political leaders discussed the political situation of the country and held consultations on holding of general elections, including by-elections.

They also deliberated on PDM’s decision not to participate in the by-elections.

Earlier, Zardari and Rehman had called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at PM office.

During the meeting, views were exchanged about the overall political situation in the country.