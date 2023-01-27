Doctors rule out covid in Keamari toxic gas deaths

Doctors and district administration probing the mysterious death of 18 patients in 15 days in a village on the outskirts of Karachi have been unable to trace a cause for the deaths thus far.

Despite operating in the area for three days now, all results have been inconclusive.

An initial incidence report prepared by the Sindh health authorities said that they had set up a medical camp in the affected area in Ali Mohammad Goth in Union Council 8 of Mawach Goth in Keamari District of Karachi.

Equipped with doctors and other staff, it provided locals with out-patient services (OPD) to some 71 locals, including 25 children, 30 women and 16 men.

Novel coronavirus (Covid-19) tests were conducted for 48 of these residents.

All 48 test came back negative, the report said.

However, results for sputum, measles and other analysis are still awaited.

The report noted that field teams had conducted x-rays of some 32 people of which five were suspected to be suffering from tuberculosis.

All in all, some four patients were referred to private and public tertiary care hospitals.

Measles outbreak

Suspecting a measles outbreak in the locality – with one death taking place after displaying symptoms suspiociously close to measles, the report said that a ‘mop up’ activity was conducted in coordination with the Emergency Immunization Program (EIP) teams in the adjoining Qasim Ali Shah neighborhood and Ali Mohammad Goth on January 25.

As many as 172 children were administered the measles booster.

Medical efforts

To boost emergency medical care in the area, the report said that a medical camp has been set up in the area with the requisite staff and ambulance to operate around the clock.

It has been stocked with necessary equipment and medicines.

A nearby health facility in Mawach Goth was put on alert and equipped with all essential medicine and other supplies.