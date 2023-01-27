Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan soon: Maryam Nawaz

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President and Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz on Saturday stated that deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif will soon return to Pakistan.

She said this while addressing a large crowd of PML-N supporters who greeted her upon her return to Pakistan after nearly four months spent with Nawaz in London.

Maryam said that even though Nawaz was ejected from the PM Office on three occasions and forced to flee the country twice, those responsible cannot keep him away from Pakistan.

She thanked Nawaz and Shehbaz Sharif for reposing their trust in her and granting her the position of senior vice president and the chief organizer of the party.

She said that she will now not rest for even a day until the elections.

Maryam said that when he was forced out of power on July 28, 2017, and ever since, the country has taken a nose dive.

“I never understood whether Nawaz Sharif was punished for being ineligible or for being eligible,” she said.

She added that instead of developing the nation, it was ruined.

“I am aware there is inflation today, that power and is unaffordable,” she said, adding that it will take them time to fix the wrongs and mismanagement of the past four years.

“Before we hold accountability for today, we need to fix what happened in the past five years,” she said.

In a swipe at former prime minister Imran Khan, she accused him of remaining oblivious to the prices of essentials.

“He used to say that he learnt of the rising prices of goods from the television and used to read off chits about prices of goods and today you are worried about prices of essentials?”

“We are not scared of elections.”

“Whenever there are elections in Punjab, PML-N will win with a heavy mandate,” she said.

She noted that Imran had dissolved assemblies in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa unprovoked and was now crying about it.

She then left for her residence Jati Umra.

Return after four months

Earlier, she returned to Pakistan on Saturday evening, with a large crowd of PML-N supporters greeting her as she came out of the airport.**

Earlier, her flight from Abu Dhabi to Lahore landed in Pakistan on Saturday afternoon. The PML-N leader returned to Pakistan as per schedule aboard a Pakistan International Airline (PIA) flight at 3:30 pm on Saturday.

Before disembarking, PML-N supporters gathered Inside the plane chanted slogans in favor of Maryam Nawaz.

Delays

As the flight started to taxi on the Abu Dhabi runway, the health of a member of the PML-N entourage Haroon Bhatta, deteriorated and the plane was forced to return.

The plane’s crew called for an ambulance as it turned towards the hangar.

After the ill passenger was offloaded, the plane resumed its take off procedure.

Maryam is returning to Pakistan on a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight PK-264, which is scheduled to land in Lahore at 3:05pm.

Returning to remove full-stop from Pakistan’s development

While speaking to the media on the plane, Maryam Nawaz said that over the past four years, the path of progress, on which the country had been put on during the last tenure of deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif, was brought to a full stop.

“The full-stop put on Pakistan’s development, now Pakistan is paying its price.”

She hoped to remove that full stop and get Pakistan moving forwards on the path of development.

On the immense responsibility as chief organizer, Maryam said “I hope to fulfill the responsibilities entrusted to me by the party.”

Long journey to Pakistan

Maryam flew from London to Dubai on Friday. Before flying to Pakistan, she traveled to Abu Dhabi early on Saturday morning to visit her relatives.

Maryam Nawaz had traveled to London in September to meet her father Nawaz Sharif and to seek treatment for her throat.

She ultimately underwent throat surgery in Geneva.

Sanaullah to travel to Pakistan on Saturday

Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, while speaking to the media in London on Friday, said PMLN party leader Nawaz Sharif had directed Maryam and other senior party leadership on how to run the campaign f or the upcoming by-elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Upon her return to Pakistan, Maryam is expected to start reorganizing the party and run the election campaign.