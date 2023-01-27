Maryam Nawaz Sharif to land in Lahore on Saturday afternoon

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President and Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz will return to Pakistan on Saturday at 3 pm, ending a three and a half month hiatus.

She flew from London to Dubai on Friday. She is expected to travel to Abu Dhabi early on Saturday morning to visit her relative there before flying to Pakistan.

She is expected to land Lahore airport at 3pm.

Maryam Nawaz had traveled to London in September to meet her father Nawaz Sharif and to seek treatment for her throat.

She ultimately underwent throat surgery in Geneva.

Sanaullah to travel to Pakistan on Saturday

Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, while speaking to the media in London on Friday, said PMLN party leader Nawaz Sharif had directed Maryam and other senior party leadership on how to run the campaign f or the upcoming by-elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Upon her return to Pakistan, Maryam is expected to start reorganizing the party and run the election campaign.