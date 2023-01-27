PPP says they will take legal action against Imran

Following serious allegations leveled by former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on former president and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari of plotting to assassinate the former, the PPP on Friday said they intend to go to court.

Speaking to SAMAA TV, Sindh Information and Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that they will take legal action against Imran Khan.

“All of his allegations are blatantly false,” Memon said, adding that Imran would now have to prove his allegations in court.

“If a magician feeds him information he comes and parrots it verbatim in front of the nation,” Memon said in a veiled swipe.

“If there is law in this country, then Imran Khan must be arrested,” he said.

Earlier in the day, in a televised address, Imran had claimed that after two plans to assassinate him failed, with the second being the one in Wazirabad, a third plan had been hatched.

This plan, which he termed was Plan-C, had been hatched by Zardari who had used looted wealth from Sindh to hire a terror group to carry out the attack.