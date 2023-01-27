Ishaq Dar challenges Imran Khan’s economic figures

Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Friday came out and responded to financial figures quoted by former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, stating that cherry-picked figures were being used to present an unrealistic picture of the economy.

Challenging Imran to a live debate between economic teams of both sides so that the truth becomes clear.

Holding Imran Khan squarely responsible for the current economic crisis, Dar said that the opposition had unanimously resolved to sacrifice their political capital to save the country.

However, he said that Imran prioritized his self and politics above the sanctity of state.

“You damaged the country’s reputation,” Dar stated.

You have admitted today that you were brought into power on a stolen election, Dar said, adding that instead of building on the economy, Imran opted to focus on political victimization.

“We are trying to fix your mistakes.”

The federal finance minister that when they took over the economy, they helped the growth rate rise from we took the country at 4.5% and by the time they left, it had grown to 6.10%.

“In your first year, you took it down to 3.7% and then negative before coming to 6%,” he said.

Dar said that it was Imran who had agreed tough conditions with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) not the incumbent government, due to which the incumbent government is being arm twisted into taking tough decisions.

“We grew the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) from $244 billon in 2013 to $356 billion when we left, an increase of $112 billion,” he said,

“But during your tenure, it grew only $26b,” he said.

When we left, the stock market capitalization was $100 billion and was rated among the best performing market.

But by the time Imran left, the stock market’s capitalization fell to $25 billion.

On circular debt, Dar said that when they came, the circular debt was at Rs503 billion and when they left it was Rs1.158 trillion.

But when Imran left, the circular debt increased to Rs2.4 trillion.

“Everywhere you went you gave an incorrect figures of debt,” he claimed adding that including liabilities, the debt was around Rs25 trillion but Imran kept claiming Rs30 trillion.

“People would have to be really dumb if they will buy your debt narrative and then come to invest in such a debt burdened Pakistan,” he stated.

Dar further said that Imran kept claiming during his tenure of reducing the current account deficit. Instead Imran left it at $17.4 billion.

“We concede you increased exports to $32 billion but your current account deficit was very high,” Dar said, adding that imports had shot up to a massive $72 billion.

“Gather all your financial wizards and prove your numbers, because what you have quoted does stand up to scrutiny,” he said.

Dar slammed Imran for opting to do politics at a time when the country was facing the worst floods.

We made Pakistan the 24th economy of the world and the projection was that by 2030, Pakistan would have entered the G-20.

“What you should have done after coming to power was to consolidate the economy and build it further, instead you drove it to 47th economy of the world,” he said.

“It is the impact of that which we are seeing today.”

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.