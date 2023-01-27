Senate condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden, Netherlands

The Senate on Friday unanimously passed a resolution expressing its deepest dismay and shock at the act of the burning, tearing and desecrating the Holy Quran in Sweden and the Netherlands.

The resolution was moved by Senator Mushtaq Ahmed said the upper house strongly protests to governments of Sweden and the Netherlands for allowing the organizers of these extremists and fanatics to stage the burning of Holy Quran in the name of freedom of expression.

The pretext of freedom of expression cannot be used to attack the religious emotions of 1.5 billion Muslims across the world.

Condemning the acts of Islamophobia being hateful, vicious, highly explosive and contrary to the principles of international law, the resolution expressed the collective will of state and people of Pakistan against the act of desecration of the Holy Quran by the racists and extremists, saying this vicious crime is a calculated and deliberate attempt to harm interfaith harmony, social peace, religious tolerance.

It said that such acts will ultimately prove to be divisive for peace and stability amongst countries, cultures and civilizations.

The Senate through its resolution urged the Muslims to maintain calm and composure and promote Islam’s message of peace, tolerance and universal brotherhood.

The resolution urged the government to summon the Ambassadors of Sweden and the Netherlands and convey the strong sentiments, shock and anger felt by the people of Pakistan against the desecration of Holy Quran. It said the Sweden and the Netherlands must be impressed upon to take firm lawful action against those who desecrated the Holy Quran.

The resolution asked the government to coordinate with the Members of the OIC to take a unified position on this issue which is central to the core beliefs of all Muslims. It said Pakistan should take up this issue before the upcoming session of the UN Human Rights Council, which is meeting in Geneva next week.

The House will now meet at 3pm on Monday.

Azam Tarar says Islam preaches peace, tolerance

Participating in the debate, Minister for Law Azam Nazeer Tarar strongly condemned the desecration of Holy Quran in the two European countries.

He said Islam preaches the message of peace, tolerance and brotherhood and the Holy Quran is a complete code of life.

The Minister said Islamophobic incidents in European countries are a matter of great concern.

Azam Nazeer Tarar said the government will take up the matter seriously at appropriate forums including the United Nations, OIC and the European Union and we will register our protest in a responsible manner.

Gillani says European countries have hurt the sentiments of Muslim Ummah

In his remarks, Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani said protests are taking place in different parts of the world over the heinous crime committed in the two European countries. He said the acts in European countries have hurt the sentiments of Muslim Ummah.

Taking the floor, Mushtaq Ahmad said the desecration of Holy Quran is an immoral, provocative and terrorist attack against Muslims. He called for lodging strong protest with the envoys of Sweden and the Netherlands to convey the sentiments of the Muslims on the shameful acts.

Khawaja Asif sheds light on double standards

Taking the floor, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif urged the western countries to stop Islamophobic incidents saying their double standards on human rights and freedom of expression pose a threat to world peace.

He said the Muslim countries should collectively express their resentment over the desecration acts.

The Defence Minister said Islamophobia in the Western countries is the main cause of extremism in Muslim countries. He said if they respect our religion, the extremist tendencies can also be checked.

Khawaja Asif strongly condemned Indian and Israeli state sponsored terrorism against the Muslim population.