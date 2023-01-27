Punjab’s Winter Sports Festival begins in Lahore

Punjab Sports Board (PSB) organised the opening ceremony of Winter Sports Festival on Friday, in which more than 300 athletes from 10 divisions of Punjab will participate.

Director General of PSB Muhammad Tariq Qureshi declared the games open whereas all the athletes took an oath to play with sportsman spirit.

Athletes from all over the Punjab will participate in Athletics, Judo, Boxing, Football, Badminton and Table Tennis in Winter Sports Festival.

Organisers of the games hoped that it would promote the sports culture in Punjab and it will encourage the youngsters.

The dancers presented the cultural dance on the occasion whereas the athletes marched in the gynasium.