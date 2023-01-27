Shoaib Malik congratulates Sania Mirza, calls her inspiration for girls

Pakistan Cricket Team’s former captain Shoaib Malik congratulated his wife, Indian Tennis star Sania Mirza on Friday for her great career after her last Grand Slam match.

Sania Mirza lost her last Grand Slam match at 2023 Australian Open Mixed Doubles final.

Shoaib Malik called Sania Mirza an inspiration for many girls and asked her to stay strong, as she cried during her farewell speech.

The all-rounder also congratulated his wife and said she was the much needed hope for sportswomen.

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik’s son Izhaan Mirza Malik was in the stands to support his mother and hugged her by coming on the court after her semifinal win.

She won six Grand Slam titles in her career, three in Women’s Doubles and three in Mixed Doubles.