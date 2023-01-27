Punjab’s caretaker setup dissolves provincial film censor board

In a surprising move, the caretaker government in Punjab has moved to dissolve the provincial Film and Censor Board (PFCB).

A notification in this regard was issued on Friday by the Punjab Information and Culture Department Secretary Silwat Saeed.

The nine-member PFCB was led by Chaudhry Gull Zaman and included several members of the industry as members including actor Abdul Wasay Chaudhary, film producer Ammara Hikmat, actor and host Juggan Kazim, along with Abid Rasheed, Ali Tanveer, Zaigham Gondal, and Fatima Ahmad Khan.

It is pertinent to note that a new board had been constituted last year for a period of two years.

It famously first cleared local queer-themed movie Joyland, but then a few months later it withdrew it.