Indian Baseball team reaches Pakistan for West Asia Cup

Indian Baseball Team reached Pakistan on Friday, to participate in the West Asia Cup Baseball Championship in Islamabad.

The 15th West Asia Baseball Cup scheduled to take place from January 26 to February 2, 2023 in Islamabad will be played by hosts Pakista, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Palestine.

Indian team reached Pakistan through Wahga Border and were given a warm welcome by Pakistan Baseball Federation (PBF).

The visitors had also participated in 2015 West Asia Cup in Pakistan, when they finished third behind second placed Iran and Gold Medallists Pakistan.

Pakistan had defeated India 11-0 in a one-sided match in 2015 but visitors hope to give a tough time to Pakistan this time.

Pakistan have won the event five times whereas Sri Lanka won the event in 2017 and 2019.

India’s best result in the event came in 1999 when they finished as the runner-up.