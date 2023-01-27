PFF NC Head Haroon Malik hopes to find new talent in Challenge Cup

Pakistan Football Federation (PFF ) Normalisation Committee head Haroon Malik said on National Challenge Cup Football will give chance to new youngsters to show their talent.

PFF NC Head was talking Samaa TV’s show Game, Set, Match when he said that every player will get at least three matches to showcase their talent.

He told that 27 teams will participate and they will be divided into seven groups, with six groups having four teams and one having three teams.

Karachi, Quetta, Peshawar, Lahore, Bahawalpur and Faisalabad will host the matches.

The first phase of event will be held from 24 January to 12 February whereas knockout round will be held after Eid.

Haroon Malik said departmental sports was very important for Pakistan and he was happy to play his part in revival of departmental sports.

He also told that registration was going on for clubs by Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) and 4,500 clubs had applied for it.

He also said that the clubs would be asked to demonstrate and would be scrutinized before giving them membership.

Haroon Malik added that Pakistan would play in 2026 World Cup qualifying round and these domestic matches would be important for the preparation.

He also said that mental and physical preparation of players would be important. And they would also try to find new, emerging players through scouts.