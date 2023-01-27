Cost of a tola of gold rises above Rs200,000

The price of a single tola of gold rose above Rs200,000 on Friday for the first time ever in the history of Pakistan.

The price of silver also increased to a new record high.

According to rates for precious metals released by the Sarafa Bazaar Association chief Al-Haj Haroon Rasheed Chand, the price of 24 karats of a tola (11.6 grams) of gold rose by a whopping Rs7,000 on Friday to rise to a new all time high value of Rs202,500.

Similarly, the value of 10 grams of 24 karat gold rose by Rs6,000 to Rs173,610.

The value of 10 grams of 22 karats of gold rose to Rs159,144 from Rs153,642.

In the international market, the cost of 24 karat gold fell by $6 to $1,936 per ounce.

Price of silver

The price of silver also increased to an all time high on Friday.

The cost of a tola of 24 karat silver increased by Rs50 to Rs2,200.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24 karat silver increased by Rs42.86 to Rs1,886.14.

In the international market, the price of silver increased by six cents to $23.74 per ounce.