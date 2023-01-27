NAB launches probe into assets of PTI’s Gandapur, his family

After the caretaker government took charge in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has launched an investigation into the assets of former federal minister Ali Amin Gandapur and his close relatives.

In this regard, NAB has sent a letter to the Dera Ismail Khan deputy commissioner (DC) and sought details of the properties of Ali Amin’s parents, brothers, and children.

The DC has appointed his assistant as the inquiry officer for the investigation.

The investigation also includes details of properties purchased by the family in various areas such as Kulachi Tehsil, Command Area, Hathala, Gomal Zam and those linked with China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

NAB has also asked the DC for details of Ali Amin’s personal assets.