Saeed Ghani laments partisanship of ECP in Sindh local govt polls

Sindh government spokesperson Saeed Ghani on Friday lashed out at the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for accepting every plea by the Jamaat-e-Islami in the recently-held second phase of local government elections in urban areas of Sindh.

In a press conference in Karachi on Friday, he lashed out at the ECP.

He urged the ECP to act neutral and not partisan and urged ECP to act as per law and not to take pressure from anyone.

No reason offered for Keamari deaths

Asked about the deaths in Keamari, he said that some illegal factories operating there were sealed.

He added that the final cause of the deaths in the area has yet to be ascertained.

Sharing an update on the fear that has gripped locals in Keamari, Ghani said medical samples of the affected people have been obtained and their analysis reports will be available soon.

Earlier, it was reported that Keamari District Disease Surveillance and Response Units (DDSRU) Focal Person Dr Abdul Wahab, in a communique, stated that around 18 people had mysteriously died in Ali Muhammad Goth, in Mawach Goth UC 8, of Keamari District between January 10, 2023, to January 25, 2023.