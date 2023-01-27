Get ready for chilly weekend as new rain, snow system enters Pakistan

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Friday forecasted a chilly weekend ahead, noting that a heavy system of rain and snow having entered the country and will impact the weather from tomorrow (Saturday).

According to the Met Office, chilly winds, which will lead to showers, will enter from western regions of the country on Saturday and continue till Monday.

As a result, most parts of the country would experience heavy showers including in the hillstations of Murree, Galiyat, Azad Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan (GB), Chitral, Dir, Swat, Mansehra, Haripur, Abbottabad, and Kohistan.

Several cities in plain areas of Balochistan and Punjab will also experience showers.

Areas at a higher altitude are likely to get heavy snowfall on the weekend.

The cold westerly winds are also likely to lower temperatures in Sindh, including the coastal city of Karachi.

In addition to the rain forecast, the department warned about the rising risk of landslides in mountainous areas.

The department has instructed all authorities concerned to remain be on alert and take necessary precautions.

In light of the potential hazards, residents in the affected areas are advised to stay informed of weather updates and take necessary precautions to protect themselves and their valuables.