TikTok expands DM options, takes step towards becoming full-fledged social network

TikTok, the popular short video platform, has recently expanded its direct messaging options for users. According to The Information, the platform has been sending emails to some users to let them know about the new options, which were added in November.

These options include the ability to allow anyone to send direct messages, potentially signaling that the company is trying to push its private messaging features.

This move sets TikTok apart from its main competitor, YouTube, which does not have a system for private messaging.

However, TikTok’s expansion could be a sign that the company is trying to move closer to other social networks like Instagram and Snapchat, where direct messaging is a core feature.

Users can now choose to accept incoming messages from anyone, in addition to friends, or turn off their inbox entirely.

This can be done by going to the Settings and Privacy > Privacy > Direct Messages section in the TikTok app.

Here, users have several choices about who can send them direct messages, including the option to filter suspicious messages into a separate section.

The expanded direct messaging options on TikTok could make messaging much more common on the platform, allowing people to reach out to creators they like or other users they don’t know from other platforms.