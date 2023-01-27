Huge iceberg almost the size of Lahore breaks off Antarctica

Scientists at the British Antarctic Survey (BAS) have reported that a massive iceberg, almost the size of the city of Lahore, broke off from the brunt ice shelf on January 22nd.

The 600 square-mile iceberg, which is roughly the size of the city of Lahore, calved from the ice shelf when a crack called Chasm-1 that had been developing for several years extended across the entire shelf.

Despite the impressive size of the iceberg, scientists say that this event is not connected to climate change.

Dominic Hodgson, a glaciologist with BAS, stated that the calving event is “part of the natural behavior of the Brunt Ice Shelf” and that there is no evidence to suggest that it is connected to recent rapid calving events on the Larsen C Ice Shelf.

The brunt ice shelf itself is around 500 feet thick and the area that houses the research station is not affected by the recent calving event, but the impact of such events on the ice shelf remains unpredictable.

The first signs of changes in Chasm-1 were spotted by satellites in 2012 and since then the BAS has been closely monitoring the ice shelf’s behavior.

The Halley Research Station, which is located on the brunt ice shelf, was moved 14 miles inland in 2016 and scientists only deploy staff to the station from November to March (Antarctic summer) to ensure safety.

The research teams have been anticipating this event for several years and use an automated network of high-precision GPS instruments to measure the ice shelf’s movements and deformation.

The data is then sent back to Cambridge for analysis, even during the Antarctic winter when there are no staff on the station, it is dark for 24 hours and the temperature drops below minus 50 degrees Celsius.

BAS Director Jane Francis emphasized that the changes in the Brunt Ice Shelf are a natural process and that there is no evidence to suggest that climate change has played a role in the calving event.