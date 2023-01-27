PTI moves LHC to get date of elections in Punjab

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday approached the Lahore High Court (LHC) for immediate announcement of the date of elections in Punjab.

In the petition, PTI has nominated Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman and others as respondents.

The court has been pleaded to issue directions to the governor to announce the date of the elections in the province.

The petition read that the governor is violating the Constitution by not announcing the date for polls while terming it as his constitutional duty that he must fulfill within the stipulated time after the dissolution of the assembly.

More than 10 days have passed since dissolution of the assembly and the governor is still silent, it added.

PTI claimed that the governor is violating his oath by not fulfilling his constitutional responsibilities.

In its application, PTI has requested the high court to direct the governor to announce the date without any further delay.

The party has also expressed that delay in polling date undermines the democratic process in the province.

The LHC is yet to hear the case and no date has been fixed for the hearing yet.