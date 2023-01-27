List of first round of performers at Grammys is out

The Recording Academy has announced the first round of performers for the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, set to take place on February 5, 2023.

The initial group of performers includes Bad Bunny, Lizzo, Brandi Carlile, Mary J. Blige, Kim Petras, Sam Smith, Luke Combs, and Steve Lacy.

The performers share a combined total of 30 nominations between them, with Bad Bunny, Lizzo, and Carlile receiving multiple nominations in major categories such as an album of the year.

Mary J. Blige is nominated for both album and record of the year, earning a total of six nominations. Lizzo has five nominations, including record of the year, the album of the year (Special), and song of the year.

Carlile has seven nods in categories such as an album of the year, rock, and Americana categories. Luke Combs and Steve Lacy also have multiple nominations in their respective categories, with Petras making history as a trans nominee.

The show will be produced by Fulwell 73 Productions, with Raj Kapoor serving as showrunner and executive producer.

Ben Winston and Jesse Collins will also be executive producers, and Phil Heyes is set to direct for the first time. Trevor Noah will once again host the ceremony, which will take place in Los Angeles at the Crypto.com Arena.

The awards show will air live on CBS and will also be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+. Additional performers are expected to be announced in the coming days.