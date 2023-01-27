Quetta to host match between Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi

Quetta’s Bugti Stadium will host the match between former Pakistan Super League (PSL) champions Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi on 5 February, before PSL 8 will begin.

The exhibition match will feature many legends like Javed Miandad, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Shahid Afridi, Muhammad Yousaf and others.

The national team skipper Babar Azam will lead Peshawar Zalmi whereas Quetta will be led by Sarfaraz Ahmed.

Quetta’s head coach, former captain Moin Khan will also be in action along with Wahab Riaz, Kamran Akmal, Umar Akmal and local Balochistan players Haseebullah, Bismillah Khan and Wahid Bangalzai.

The sale of tickets for the exhibition match will start on 30 January.

PCB had earlier announced that they would schedule some matches of PSL 8 in Quetta too, but matches were scheduled in four cities, Lahore, Karachi, Rawalpindi and Multan only.

PSL 8’s first match will be held in Multan on 13 February whereas final will be held in Lahore on 19 March.