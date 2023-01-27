Samra group of companies rising to new heights

Samra was started by Syed Sibte Haider Zaidi as a contracting company 35 years ago.

Recently the company completed several high-profile projects, including in Bahria Town and in the embassies sector.

The organization has proven that it has what it takes to construct buildings with civil work of international standards, having built major projects and even embassies in Islamabad, Pakistan.

The company is now on a path of growth after Ali Imran Zaidi, son of Syed Sibte Haider Zaidi, the owner of Samra group, has taken over.

Samra Group

Currently, he is involved in constructing projects in different areas. In addition, he has launched his own projects as well.

Samra Group’s owner aims to grow in the construction business by building and delivering top-quality projects.

The firm is rated highly in the construction industry and looks to climb to the top in the construction and other industries.

The organization has delivered several projects per their commitments, which are now rising to new heights.

The organization is fully dedicated to delivering the projects currently under construction.