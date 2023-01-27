US dollar continues to climb, rises by Rs5.40

After removing the cap on the exchange rate of the rupee to the United States dollar, the rupee lost another Rs9 in the interbank and Rs5.40 in the open market.

According to rates issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Friday morning, the interbank rates of the US dollar were recorded for a low of Rs259 and a high of Rs264.

This is up from Thursday’s close of Rs255.43.

In the open market, the price of a single US dollar jumped by Rs5.40 from Rs262.60 to Rs268.