US dollar continues to climb, rises by Rs5.40

Interbank value also increases by Rs9
Wakil ur Rehman Jan 27, 2023
<p>Photo: SAMAA/file</p>

After removing the cap on the exchange rate of the rupee to the United States dollar, the rupee lost another Rs9 in the interbank and Rs5.40 in the open market.

According to rates issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Friday morning, the interbank rates of the US dollar were recorded for a low of Rs259 and a high of Rs264.

This is up from Thursday’s close of Rs255.43.

In the open market, the price of a single US dollar jumped by Rs5.40 from Rs262.60 to Rs268.

US Dollar $/Rs Low price High Price price
Thursday’s interbank rate 256 260
Friday’s interbank rate 259 264
Thursday’s open market rate 260 262.60
Friday’s open market rate 264 268

