PM Shehbaz advises forbearance to nation as govt, IMF deal nears

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif urged the nation to be patient as the country faces difficult times. He expressed hope that these challenges will soon be overcome.

He was speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the Green Line Express Train held in Islamabad.

The premier also announced that an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will be signed this month. He reassured the public that the coalition government is fully committed to the betterment of the nation.

“Nations that face tough times are the ones that ultimately go ahead,” PM Shehbaz said, emphasizing the importance of perseverance and determination in overcoming obstacles.

He urged the nation to come together and work towards a brighter future for the country.