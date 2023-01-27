PTI challenges appointment of Mohsin Naqvi as caretaker Punjab CM in SC

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has challenged the appointment of Mohsin Naqvi as caretaker Punjab chief minister in the Supreme Court.

In the petition filed by the PTI on Friday, it maintained the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has failed to fulfill its constitutional responsibility in the appointment of the caretaker chief minister.

The Supreme Court should order the commission to take steps for transparent elections and stop the CM from carrying out duties related to the elections, the petition read.

The PTI also pleaded with the top court to bar the caretaker CM from constituting Punjab cabinet, transfers and appointments.

Meanwhile, the nominated members of the cabinet of the caretaker Punjab government were administered the oaths of office at the Punjab Governor House on Thursday evening.

A day ago, former Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi had advised PTI Chairman Imran Khan to take legal action against the appointment of Mohsin Naqvi.

In a telephonic conversation with Imran Khan, Elahi stated that he believes justice will be served by the judiciary.