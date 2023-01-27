Samsung raises bar with Galaxy S23 Ultra: Closer look at how it differs from Galaxy S22 Ultra

In a highly anticipated global release, Samsung is set to unveil its upgraded Galaxy S23 Ultra flagship smartphone.

Leaked promotional materials and features have given consumers a sneak peek at what to expect from the new device.

Here are the top four ways in which the Galaxy S23 Ultra differs from its predecessor, the Galaxy S22 Ultra:

Refined Design Language

The Galaxy S23 Ultra boasts a similar design to the Galaxy S22 Ultra, complete with a 6.8-inch display, integrated S Pen, and identical camera setup.

However, the new device features flatter sides for a more streamlined look and improved grip, larger power and volume buttons, and comes in a range of new colors.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor

Samsung is shipping the Galaxy S23 Ultra globally with a variant of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, overclocked specifically for Galaxy handsets.

This chip contains three power-efficient A510 cores operating at up to 2.0GHz, two mid-A715 cores operating at 2.8GHz, two A710 cores operating at 2.8GHz, and one high-power X3 core operating at up to 3.6GHz.

200MP Main Camera

The Galaxy S23 Ultra’s primary camera has been upgraded to a 200MP ISOCELL HP2 sensor, allowing for 12MP, 50MP, and even 200MP photos.

The device also promises an improved Astrophography mode and a new Moon mode.

Updated Display

The Galaxy S23 Ultra will feature Samsung’s latest E6 OLED panel, with a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED display, 1440p resolution, and LTPO technology for a variable refresh rate of 1Hz to 120Hz.

The panel is also significantly brighter, with a peak brightness of 1,750 nits.

With a refined design language, updated display, new main camera, and upgraded processor, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is sure to be a hit among tech enthusiasts.

Stay tuned for further updates on the highly anticipated release of Samsung’s latest flagship device.