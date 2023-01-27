Farrukh Habib charged for stopping police convoy transporting Fawad Chaudhry

A case has been filed against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Farrukh Habib for trying to stop a police van which was transporting detained PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry to Islamabad.

The incident took place at the Kala Shah Kaku Toll Plaza near Sheikhupura, where a group of individuals led by Habib allegedly blocked the way and attempted to free the former federal minister.

According to a first information report (FIR) filed by federal police officer Adeel Shaukat, the group tore the uniforms of the officers and snatched a wireless set from them during the altercation.

The case has been registered under several sections of the Pakistan Penal Code, including 148 (Rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 186 (Obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 225 (Resistance or obstruction to lawful apprehension of another person), 341(Punishment for wrongful restraint), 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), and 359 (Punishment for dacoity).