Snow turns Chaman’s mountains into a ‘white border’

With Balochistan experiencing one of its coldest winters on record, heavy snowfall has blanketed parts of Chaman district creating picturesque views.

The mountainous hills of the border town of Chaman have turned white, and with it the given the look of a frozen tundra for the border town.

A motorbike rider rides on the highway towards Chaman. PHOTO:SAEED ACHACKZAI/SAMAA TV

The Met office has predicted cold and dry weather in most parts of the country, while very cold in upper parts, north Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

Moreover, fog is likely to occur over few plain areas of Punjab.

In past 24 hours, rain (snow over hills) occurred at scattered places in Kashmir. Cold and dry weather prevailed elsewhere in the country.rnRainfall(mm): Kashmir: Garhi dupatta 05, Muzaffarabad 03.

People cross a street that leads to the border gate with Afghanistan in Chaman. PHOTO: SAEED ACHACKZAI/SAMAA TV

Thursday’s recorded lowest minimum temperature’s (°C):Kalam -17, Leh -13, Kalat -11, Chitral -09, Quetta -08, Astore, Gupis, Parachinar -07, Bagrote, Dalbandin, Dir and Malam Jabba -05.