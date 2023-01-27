‘Encroachers’ to be evicted from Lal Haveli on Jan 30

The Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) has prepared a strategy to evict illegal encroachers from Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed’s Lal Haveli in Rawalpindi over the next 24 hours.

ETPB Deputy Administrator Asif Khan said Lal Haveli will be cleared of illegal occupants in light of orders from the Supreme Court.

In this regard, Asif said that he had written to the paramilitary Rangers, police and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for support in the eviction operation.

“It is stated that evacuee trust properties…situated at Bohar Bazar. Rawalpindi in District Rawalpindi are in illegal possession of different people,” the notice reads.

“It is therefore most humbly requested that reserve police force headed by an officer not below the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police be provided to the undersigned for retrieval of the above mentioned evacuee trust properties on January 30, 2023 at 9am for assistance and to avoid any mishap due to political reason.”

Earlier, the Rawalpindi district administration had issued a notice to AML chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, asking him to vacate his Lal Haveli residence.