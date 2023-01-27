Additional security withdrawn from Elahi, Buzdar, other ex-Punjab cabinet ministers

The Punjab caretaker government withdrew over 1,000 security personnel who had been deployed for the protocol of former Punjab government officials.

Security was withdrawn from former chief ministers Parvez Elahi and Usman Buzdar apart from Moonis Elahi.

Some 504 police personnel deputed for their security were directed to report to their parent departments.

The police clarified that former chief ministers Usman Buzdar and Parvez Elahi will continue to get security according to the Green Book protocol.

Police have also withdrawn security provided to former Punjab cabinet members including Aslam Iqbal, Raja Basharat, Yasmin Rashid, Murad Raas, and Umar Sarfraz Cheema.

Security was also withdrawn from Chief Secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti and Punjab Assembly Secretary Inayatullah Lak.

It is pertinent to note that 602 officials and security officers are still deployed outside former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s residence in Zaman Park.

Earlier, the caretaker government in Punjab, led by caretaker chief minister Mohsin Naqvi, had tasked the provincial police chief to revisit the security provided to former prime minister Imran Khan outside his residence at Zaman Park.

The matter has also been forwarded to the provincial and district intelligence committees for a review.