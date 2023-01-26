Stalled program: IMF mission to visit Pakistan next week

After Pakistan accepted a long-held demand of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and delinked the rupee to an arbitrary value of dollar, the global lending body has decided to send a team to Islamabad next week to proceed with the ninth review of the economy and resume the loan program.

In communications with SAMAA TV on Thursday, the IMF resident team confirmed that a team of the fund will visit Pakistan from January 31 to February 9 for a staff-level meetings and to complete the ninth review of the extended fund facility of IMF’s loan program for Pakistan.

Speaking to SAMAA TV in response to a query, IMF Country Representative in Islamabad Esther Perez Ruiz said that the Fund will be sending an in-person mission to Islamabad from January 31 – February 9, to continue the discussions under the ninth EFF review.

She added that the mission was being sent following a “request of the authorities.”

“The mission will focus on policies to restore domestic and external sustainability,” she said, adding, “Including to strengthen the fiscal position with durable and high quality measures while supporting the vulnerable and those affected by the floods.”

Further, the mission will focus on restoring the viability of the power sector and reverse the continued accumulation of circular debt, she said.

The IMF will also seek to reestablish the proper functioning of the foreign exchange market, allowing the exchange rate to clear the foreign excahnge shortage.

“Stronger policy efforts and reforms are critical to reduce the current elevated uncertainty that weighs on the outlook, strengthen Pakistan’s resilience, and obtain financing support from official partners and the markets that is vital for Pakistan’s sustainable development,” she said.