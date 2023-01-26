Punjab’s partial interim cabinet takes oath

Nominated members of cabinet of the caretaker Punjab government took oath of office at the Punjab Governor House on Thursday evening.

Witnessed by Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman administered the oath of office to the new members.

While the official notification for the cabinet included 11 names, only eight people took oath on Thursday.

The cabinet members include:

SM Tanveer

Tamkinat Karim

Dr Javaid Akram

Ibrahim Murad

Bilal Afzal

Dr Jamal Nasir

Mansoor Qadir

Wahab Riaz

Syed Azfar Ali Nasir

Amir Mir

Nasim Sadiq

Wahab Riaz clueless

National cricketer Wahab Riaz was surprised to find himself named in the caretaker set up of Punjab.

“I am thankful to have been included in the caretaker set up,” he told SAMAA TV, confirming that he had been picked as the sports minister in the caretaker setup.

He added that he has not even spoken to the caretaker chief minister yet in this regard.

Asked about taking oath of the cabinet, he said that he was heading to Bangladesh to play the premier league there.

The names of the probable cabinet members had been previously disclosed by SAMAA TV and included the members of the cabinet include Bilal Afzal, SM Tanveer, Dr Javed Akram, Ibrahim Murad, journalist Tamkinat Karim, Dr Jamal Nasir, Mansoor Qadir, Wahab Riaz, Syed Azfar Ali Nasir, Aamir Mir and Naseem Sadiq.

It is pertinent to mention that Punjab’s caretaker Chief Minister Naqvi took oath on Sunday.

Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman administered the oath to Mohsin Naqvi.

Punjab Chief Secretary Abdullah Khan Sumbal read the official notification before the oath ceremony, attended by senior civil and military officials.